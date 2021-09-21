Wake Up With BWW 9/21: MRS. DOUBTFIRE and DEAR EVAN HANSEN Casting Confirmed, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) Rob McClure Will Return to MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway; Full Cast Confirmed!

Casting has been confirmed for the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Jerry Zaks.. (more...)

2) Jordan Fisher Will Return to DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway; Full Casting Announced!

The returning casts have been announced for all three productions of Dear Evan Hansen, each of them featuring the acclaimed actors who were performing the title role in March 2020 at the time of the shutdown.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HAMILTON Accept the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry accepted the award, delivering a moving speech that urged for more collaboration between television and live theatre performances. Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, and more accompanied her onstage.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Recap the Stage Career of Emmy Winner Hannah Waddingham

Just last night, West End actress turned television's favorite new star, Hannah Waddingham, accepted her first Emmy Award for her outstanding performance as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso. In her speech, she gave a shoutout to her fellow stage performers. 'West End musical theatre performers need to be onscreen more,' she cried. 'Please then a chance, because we won't let you down!' . (more...)

5) Off-Broadway Venues Sue the City of New York Over Key to NYC Vaccination Mandate

A group of Off-Broadway theaters and comedy clubs are suing the city of New York over the Key to NYC Program, which requires the venues to check patrons for proof of vaccination.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera & More Will Take the Stage at The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

CBS and The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards announced that some of Broadway's biggest stars will be taking the stage at The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway's Back! live from The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theatre and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards® for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.

What we're watching: WEST SIDE STORY Airs New Trailer During the Emmys

The all new look at Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film aired during last night's Emmy Awards ceremony.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021.

