Wake Up With BWW 9/20: Inside AMERICAN UTOPIA Reopening, and More!

1) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen!. (more...)

2) Join Team BroadwayWorld as an Ad Operations Associate

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is looking for a full-time Ad Operations Associate with a solid understanding of the digital advertising ecosystem. This candidate should be a self-starter and demonstrate previous experience as well as excellent communication skills. Communicating technical issues across departments will be a key function of this role. Attention to detail is a must.. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Bringing Back Broadway, Part 3- Curtain Up! Light the Lights!

by Alexa Criscitiello

BBBFor the grand finale. we're going behind the scenes of some of the biggest shows in town! Come with us as we step inside the stage doors of shows like Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Pass Over and more to chat with the actors, artists, and technicians tasked with getting Broadway back on its feet!. (more...)

4) VIDEOS: PRETTY WOMAN, SIX, MATILDA, and More Perform at WEST END LIVE

by Stephi Wild

This year's event features the first ever West End LIVE appearances from award-winning musicals Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon, as well as an exciting roster of new shows - including The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Back To The Future: The Musical and Pretty Woman: The Musical - alongside many established favourites.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Linda Eder Vlogs Her Experience Opening MPAC's Season

by Stage Tube

Linda Eder shared her full experience opening the season at MPAC in Morristown, NJ, from rehearsals in Manhattan to the actual show. Eder took fans along via a vlog, in the car, in the rehearsal room, and on the stage.. (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Emily Padgett, who turns 37 today!

Emily Padgett most recently appeared as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory-Broadway. Other roles include Lucy Grant in Bright Star-Broadway; Daisy Hilton in Side Show-2014 Broadway revival; Alex in Flashdance The Musical (national tour); Sherrie [et al., replacement] in Rock of Ages-Broadway; Ensemble (and Sandy, Patty Simcox understudy) Grease-Broadway revival; and Brooke Wyndham [et al., replacement] in Legally Blonde-Broadway.

