VIDEO: Linda Eder Vlogs Her Experience Opening MPAC's Season

Linda Eder shared her full experience opening the season at MPAC in Morristown, NJ, from rehearsals in Manhattan to the actual show. Eder took fans along via a vlog, in the car, in the rehearsal room, and on the stage.

"Even though life is not really back to normal yet, ( if indeed it will ever be the old normal again ) I at least feel like I am sort of 'back in the saddle'!", she writes. "On September 17th the boys and I were back on the big stage for the first concert since our trial run and farewell concert with Billy Stein in July. With my new Musical Director, the wonderful Billy Stritch - yes, the double Billy's gets confusing - we opened the season at MPAC in Morristown, NJ. It all started with days of rehearsal in Manhattan....."

Eder launched her recording career in 1991 with her self-titled debut album and soon established a vital niche as America's most popular and acclaimed new interpreter of Pop, Standard and Theatrical genres. She released two more solo albums before starring in the Broadway production of JEKYLL & HYDE beginning on April 28, 1997. As the tragic character "Lucy" in this new musical, Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight times a week as she belted out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life." Her Broadway debut, for which she was rewarded with a Drama Desk nomination, sent her already rapidly rising star blazing across the sky securing her a spot as one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic "live" performers. Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote, "What do we mean when we use the word perfection? The question arises every time I watch the pop singer Linda Eder...."

After leaving Broadway, Eder's recording career continued full steam ahead with her discography to date being comprised of 18 solo recordings and numerous musical recordings. She focused on mostly Broadway, Standard and Pop music for many years, which highlighted her abundant vocal gifts as well as her skill for delivering dramatic, emotionally resonant interpretations of mostly familiar songs while making them her own.

The concert stage remains the mainstay of Eder's career. She has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe. She has performed at many prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, The Palace Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, Wolftrap, New York City's Town Hall, Davies Hall, among many others. Eder is happiest on stage singing for her audiences and spreading the joy she exudes.