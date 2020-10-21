BWW Interview: Ethan Slater & Tom Kenny Chat About THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL on DVD

See their full conversation with BroadwayWorld's Sarah Jae Leiber below.

"The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!" is coming to DVD on November 3rd!

BroadwayWorld checked in with Tom and Ethan to chat about introducing the show to a new audience, theatre in the time of pandemic, and their individual takes on the character of SpongeBob.

You can watch the full conversation below!

Tom Kenny is an American actor, voice actor and comedian, noted for his long-running-role as SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS in the television series of the same name, as well as the live-action character Patchy the Pirate, Gary the Snail and the French narrator based on Jacques Cousteau. He is also the narrator of Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls. Aside from voice acting, Kenny starred in the short-lived FOX sketch show The Edge, and was a cast member of the HBO sketch comedy program Mr. Show, where he worked with Jill Talley, whom he subsequently married. He currently voices the Ice King in the Cartoon Network animated series ADVENTURE TIME with Finn and Jake, and voices additional characters on Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, another Cartoon Network show. Also in Cosmic Quantum Ray as Quantum Ray. As of 2007, he has also hosted the show Funday Night at THE MOVIES on TCM, which encourages children to watch old movies.

Ethan Slater made his Broadway debut as "SpongeBob" in SpongeBob SquarePants. His recent theatre credits include: World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York". Ethan is a Vassar graduate and member of OYL. Find out more at EthanSlater.com.

SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage to prove that the power of optimism really can save the world. This one-of-a-kind musical event boasts the full, extended-length broadcast of the hit Broadway musical, plus an exclusive sing-along version only available on this DVD! Also featuring a special guest appearance by voice actor Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate,' this is one under-the-sea spectacular that you DON'T want to miss.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! is a musical production conceived and directed for the stage by Tina Landau, book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations, arrangements & music supervision by Tom Kitt, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, produced for television by Austin Shaw, and directed by Glenn Weiss. Nickelodeon's Vice Presidents Paul J Medford and Susan Vargo serve as executive producers, alongside Senior Vice President of Music & Talent Doug Cohn and is executive produced and overseen by Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Live Events Rob Bagshaw.

The production features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.), Domani Harris, and Darwin Quinn, and additional songs by David Bowie, and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. The production also features additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt, along with "The SpongeBob Theme Song" by Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, and Blaise Smith.

