BWW Interview: Eden Espinosa Of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL On Reuniting With The Original Cast For A One-Night Only Concert

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  
BWW Interview: Eden Espinosa Of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL On Reuniting With The Original Cast For A One-Night Only Concert

On Monday, October 21st, members of the original cast of BKLYN: The Musical, including Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and Ramona Keller will reunite for a special one-night only 15th Anniversary concert, supporting the Covenant House Foundation at Brooklyn Steel. This special event will bring the musical's main characters, the "City Weeds" back to life to share music and memories.

BroadwayWorld had the unique opportunity to catch up with Eden Espinosa, who played Brooklyn, about what it means to reunite with the original cast; her greatest memories from the musical and how its messages are still relevant today; and how the evening will support the Covenant House Foundation and NYC's homeless youth.

What does it mean to you to be reuniting with the original cast for this special one-night only concert?

It means a lot. As a five-person cast, we've gone through so much together! It will be a trip for all of us to be in the same room again. We're so excited to sing this music again - 15 years to the exact date that we opened on Broadway!

Can you talk about your greatest memories from the show's time on Broadway?

Brooklyn was the first role that I had originated on Broadway and I fondly think back on how much she endured in her life and how much she grew and matured as a person. Through everything, she managed to maintain a sense of purity and optimism, which I always found beautiful. I strive to keep those parts of her alive.

How are the musical's main messages and the identity created through the main characters, the "City Weeds" still relevant in 2019?

I actually hadn't listed to the music since we made the cast album. I was tuning into it the other day on the subway and started crying! It was such a pivotal moment in my life and fulfilling that dream at age 25 of living my dream on Broadway. I was feeling ALL of the emotions.

All of the storytelling - the characters, messages, lyrics are still so relevant today in our political climate. It truly felt like with this reunion concert, supporting the Covenant House Foundation, that all the stars had aligned!

Like you mentioned, the concert will benefit the Covenant House Foundation and NYC's homeless youth. Can you talk about this organization a little bit and how the public can help support?

I actually found this organization years ago and our original director, Jeff Calhoun, is a big supporter of their work. I'm so proud to have the proceeds benefit them. There are so many homeless and LGBT youth who need love and support in our city. We're thrilled to work with the Covenant House Foundation and raise awareness for their important work and initiatives.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit:

https://www.axs.com/events/383196/bklyn-the-musical-15th-anniversary-reunion-concert-tickets.



Related Articles

From This Author Courtney Savoia

Courtney Marie is a New Jersey native who first fell in love with the performing arts after seeing the Rockettes as a young girl. She (read more...)

  • BWW Interview: Eden Espinosa Of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL On Reuniting With The Original Cast For A One-Night Only Concert
  • BWW Interview: Keith Hamilton Cobb and Kim Weild On Asking the Right Questions with AMERICAN MOOR
  • BWW Interview: Betsy Wolfe On Her Return to Feinstein's/54 Below and Why Perfection is Boring
  • BWW Interview: Shoshana Bean On Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut and How Life Can Be Its Own Muse
  • BWW Interview: Internationally Known Singer-Songwriter, Regina Spektor, On her Upcoming Performances for the 'In Residence On Broadway' Series
  • BWW Interview: MY FAIR LADY's Shereen Ahmed On the Importance of Eliza Doolittle for the Modern Age