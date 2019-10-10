BWW Interview: Eden Espinosa Of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL On Reuniting With The Original Cast For A One-Night Only Concert

On Monday, October 21st, members of the original cast of BKLYN: The Musical, including Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and Ramona Keller will reunite for a special one-night only 15th Anniversary concert, supporting the Covenant House Foundation at Brooklyn Steel. This special event will bring the musical's main characters, the "City Weeds" back to life to share music and memories.

BroadwayWorld had the unique opportunity to catch up with Eden Espinosa, who played Brooklyn, about what it means to reunite with the original cast; her greatest memories from the musical and how its messages are still relevant today; and how the evening will support the Covenant House Foundation and NYC's homeless youth.

What does it mean to you to be reuniting with the original cast for this special one-night only concert?

It means a lot. As a five-person cast, we've gone through so much together! It will be a trip for all of us to be in the same room again. We're so excited to sing this music again - 15 years to the exact date that we opened on Broadway!

Can you talk about your greatest memories from the show's time on Broadway?

Brooklyn was the first role that I had originated on Broadway and I fondly think back on how much she endured in her life and how much she grew and matured as a person. Through everything, she managed to maintain a sense of purity and optimism, which I always found beautiful. I strive to keep those parts of her alive.

How are the musical's main messages and the identity created through the main characters, the "City Weeds" still relevant in 2019?

I actually hadn't listed to the music since we made the cast album. I was tuning into it the other day on the subway and started crying! It was such a pivotal moment in my life and fulfilling that dream at age 25 of living my dream on Broadway. I was feeling ALL of the emotions.

All of the storytelling - the characters, messages, lyrics are still so relevant today in our political climate. It truly felt like with this reunion concert, supporting the Covenant House Foundation, that all the stars had aligned!

Like you mentioned, the concert will benefit the Covenant House Foundation and NYC's homeless youth. Can you talk about this organization a little bit and how the public can help support?

I actually found this organization years ago and our original director, Jeff Calhoun, is a big supporter of their work. I'm so proud to have the proceeds benefit them. There are so many homeless and LGBT youth who need love and support in our city. We're thrilled to work with the Covenant House Foundation and raise awareness for their important work and initiatives.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit:

https://www.axs.com/events/383196/bklyn-the-musical-15th-anniversary-reunion-concert-tickets.





