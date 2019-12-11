BWW Flashback: Watch Judy Garland and Broadway Vets Sing the Music of MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS- In Theaters Today!

Today, December 11, Fathom Events, TCM and Warner Bros. Pictures will present Meet Me in St. Louis returning to select theaters for a special 75th anniversary event. Judy Garland and Margaret O'Brien star in this heartwarming tale of a colorful early 20th century St. Louis family who learn their father has been transferred--and they will have to move away from the town and friends they love to New York.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets from a movie theatre near you!

The beloved film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 1945, including nods for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture and Best Music, Song. Sine then, songs from the film, performed mostly by leading lady Judy Garland, have become cherished gems of the American songbook. As we get ready to revisit the classic film in theaters, check out some of the film's shining musical moments, performed on screen and stage!

"The Boy Next Door":

The Smith family leads a comfortable upper-middle class life in St. Louis in the summer 1903. Esther, the second eldest daughter, is in love with the boy next door, John Truitt, although he does not notice her at first.

Below, the classic tune is crooned first by Garland in the film, then by Broadway veterans Andrew Rannells and Emily Walton.

"The Trolly Song":

Esther finally gets to meet John properly when he is a guest at the Smiths' house party. She hopes to meet John again the following Friday on a trolley ride from the city to the construction site of the World's Fair. Esther is sad when the trolley sets off without any sign of him, but cheers up when she sees him running to catch the trolley mid-journey.

Watch below as Garland belts out the Oscar-nominated song, then as Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli take a stab at it.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas": Mr. Smith announces to the family that he is to be sent to New York City on business and they will all move after Christmas. The family is devastated and upset at the news of the move, especially Rose and Esther whose romances, friendships, and educational plans are threatened. Esther returns home from the Christmas Eve ball and soothes her upset, younger sister with a poignant melody. Garland sings the iconic song below, followed by Broadway sopranos Sierra Boggess and Audra McDonald.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets to Meet Me in St. Louis at a movie theatre near you!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You