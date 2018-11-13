BWW Flashback: The Tale as Old as Time BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Nears 25th Anniversary

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, with the 25th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast rapidly approaching, Theatre Under The Stars just announced its cast for the Disney classic. Twenty-five years ago, the Houston venue helped usher in a new musical era by hosting the show's out-of-town tryout. The show became an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

Disney will celebrate the premiere of its first Broadway musical this upcoming April 18th, as it debuted on that date 1994. Beauty and the Beast received nine Tony Award nominations, winning the award for Best Costume Design. It went on to play a 13 year run, closing on July 29, 2007, after 46 previews and 5,461 performances. As of this publish date, it is the 10th longest running Broadway show. The show opened at the Palace Theatre in 1994, but moved to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in November 1999, where it played until its final performance.

Let's look back on the landmark production, as the 25th anniversary draws closer.

'Home' performed by Susan Egan

Susan Egan made her Broadway debut to much acclaim, receiving a Tony Award nomination for originating the iconic role of Belle for the stage. Here she is singing 'Home' which was written specifically for the musical.

'If I Can't Love Her' performed by Terrence Mann

Speaking of songs written for the stage, here is the Act One closer, 'If I Can't Love Her' sung by Terrence Mann, who received a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

'A Change in Me' performed by Toni Braxton

When pop star Toni Braxton joined the show as Belle in 1998, a completely new song 'A Chang in Me' was added to the show, a rare occurrence. Here Braxton is seen singing the song on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

'Gaston' performed by Burke Moses, Kenny Raskin and Broadway Cast

Burke Moses and Kenny Raskin originated the roles of Gaston and his sidekick Lefou, respectively. Here they are seen performing the showstopper 'Gaston' a song seen in the film as well.

'Be Our Guest' performed by Gary Beach and Broadway Cast

Another grand showstopper, 'Be Our Guest' was one of the most anticipated songs to be seen onstage, after the famous scene in the movie. The late, great Gary Beach, who sadly passed away earlier this year, is seen here performing as candlestick Lumière, which earned him his first of three Tony nominations.

