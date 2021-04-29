BWW Flashback: Relive the Career Highlights of Stage and Screen Legend Celeste Holm

This could be your week to own a piece of history from one of the brightest stars of Broadway's Golden Age. Doyle will feature pieces from the Celeste Holm Collection as a special section of the inaugural Stage & Screen auction benefitting The Actors Fund.

The selection is focused on the wonderful scripts, letters, photographs, costumes, jewelry, and awards from the pivotal early years of Ms. Holm's long and highly accomplished professional stage and screen career. In this Golden Age period from the late 1930s through the mid 1950s, Celeste Holm starred on Broadway in Oklahoma!, Bloomer Girl, Affairs of State, The King and I among others and on film in Gentleman's Agreement, All About Eve, The Tender Trap and High Society also among several others.



Holm, who passed away in 2012, would have celebrated her 105th birthday on April 29th, and this sale is meant as a celebration of her life and myriad accomplishments. Linked together by these wonderful stories, the objects offered in The Celeste Holm Collection are truly evocative of the Golden Age of theater and film.

You can view lots and place bids on the collection here and learn more about the Broadway and Hollywood icon from her husband, Frank Basile.

Celeste sings "I Cain't Say No" and "All Er Nothin" from Oklahoma! (1943)

Celeste wins her Academy Award (1948) for Gentleman's Agreement: Celeste in All About Eve (1950):

Celeste in High Society (1956) opposite Frank Sinatra:

Celeste sings "Impossible/It's Possible" in Cinderella (1965):