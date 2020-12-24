BWW Flashback: Our Favorite Christmas In Rockefeller Center Performances - MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, Jordan Fisher & More!
Christmas in Rockefeller Center has featured some of Broadway's brightest stars - check out some of our favorites!
There are many ways to celebrate the holidays, but one of our favorite traditions is to celebrate in song! Each year the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast features some of Broadway's brightest stars, bringing us music, warmth and light through song.
We're rounding up some of our favorite Christmas in Rockefeller performances from years past, featuring the cast of Ain't Too Proud, the cast of Mean Girls, Jordan Fisher, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban and more!
Celebrate with us and check out some of our favorite Christmas in Rockefeller Center performances below!
Ain't Too Proud, 2020
Mean Girls, 2019
Skylar Astin and Alex Newell, 2019
Jordan Fisher and Julianne Hough, 2019
Idina Menzel, 2019
Jennifer Nettles, 2017
Pentatonix, 2017
Josh Groban, 2010
Harry Connick Jr., 2008
From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz
-
Chloe Rabinowitz is a Philly native with a lifelong passion for writing and theater in equal measure. Chloe has been a published theater critic and
(read more about this author...)
