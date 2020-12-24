BWW Flashback: Our Favorite Christmas In Rockefeller Center Performances - MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD, Jordan Fisher & More!

There are many ways to celebrate the holidays, but one of our favorite traditions is to celebrate in song! Each year the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast features some of Broadway's brightest stars, bringing us music, warmth and light through song.

We're rounding up some of our favorite Christmas in Rockefeller performances from years past, featuring the cast of Ain't Too Proud, the cast of Mean Girls, Jordan Fisher, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban and more!

Celebrate with us and check out some of our favorite Christmas in Rockefeller Center performances below!

Ain't Too Proud, 2020