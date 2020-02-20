BWW Flashback: Meet Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, Carrie Hope Fletcher

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with performances confirmed to begin on August 28, 2020.

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

While we await the big night, we're flashing back through just a few of Carrie's greatest moments on stage!

Carrie sings Les Miserables, in which she currently stars:

Carrie belts out Jason Robert Brown's 13:

Carrie does Disney:

Carrie says 'yes' to Heathers:

Carrie gets 'pulled' into a Addams Family duet:





