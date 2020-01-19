BWW Flashback: Laura Linney's Best On-Screen Moments!
Laura Linney, who currently stars on Broadway in My Name is Lucy Barton, is an acclaimed actress of the stage. Linney has also been a staple of the television and film industry for the last 30 years and BroadwayWorld is flashing back to some of Linney's best moments on the screen!
The Truman Show - 1998
Love Actually - 2003
Everyone rooted for Laura Linney's character, Sarah, in the hit romantic-comedy Love Actually. Sarah was in love with her co-worker, Karl, for years, and on the night of the Christmas party, they finally get together. That is until a call from her mentally-ill brother Michael prompts her to end the evening early. Linney portrays an incredibly empathetic and caring person, and it's hard not to sympathize with her in the film.
Mystic River - 2003
Fraiser - 2003 - 2004
Linney joined Fraiser during the show's final season. She played Charlotte, matchmaker who recently moved to Seattle from Chicago. Charlotte and Fraiser end up falling for each other, that is until Charlotte, having bought back her old business from her ex-husband, moves back to Chicago. The series ends with Frasier leaving Seattle for a job in San Francisco, but at the last minute, it is revealed that he flew to Chicago, instead, in the hopes of finding Charlotte.
The Big C - 2010 - 2013
Ozark - 2017 - Present
Linney currently stars on the Netflix drama series, Ozark, playing Wendy Byrde, the wife of Jason Bateman's character Marty, who is laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. The series, which will premiere its third season in March, has garnered Linney SAG Award and Emmy Award nominations.