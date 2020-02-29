BWW Flashback: Laura Linney Takes Final Broadway Bows in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Click Here for More Articles on MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the American premiere of the London Theatre Company's My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney concludes its Broadway run today at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, following 10 previews and 48 regular performances.

Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre.

Before Linney takes her final Broadway bow, we're flashing back through the show's journey to Broadway!

The show was originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2018.

In April 2019, it was announced that the play would transfer to Broadway in the following season.

The company got back into rehearsals in late 2019.

Previews began on January 4 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre...

And the company celebrated opening night of January 15





