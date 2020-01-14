Up On The Marquee: Laura Linney Brings MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON to Broadway

Four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in My Name Is Lucy Barton, a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Get a first look at the marquee at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre below!

The show comes to Broadway following a sold-out sensation run originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London,

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Laura Linney returning to Broadway in a haunting new solo play, "My Name Is Lucy Barton", adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2019 in New York City.



