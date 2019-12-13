BWW TV: Laura Linney Gets Ready to Bring MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON to Broadway!

Laura Linney is coming back to Broadway, direct from London! The four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee returns in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney will start previews on Saturday, January 4 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

"It's unlike anything I've done before, and it's completely terrifying and sort of magical at the same time. I'm still learning about it, so I'm grateful that I get to do it over and over again," says Linney, who previously starred in the London Theatre Company's production. "You're stunned a lot of the time- you go out there and talk for a very long time all alone. Then it's over and you think, 'What just happened?' It reveals itself to me more and more the more I do it. I don't feel like I'm finished with it yet."

Below, watch as Linney reveals even more about the new play as she, book writer Elizabeth Strout, and playwright Rona Munro take a break from rehearsals!





