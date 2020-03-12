BWW Flashback: How Abby Mueller Got Her Crown in SIX
Six opens tonight, March 12, with Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour!
She made her Broadway debut as the female swing for Kinky Boots in 2013 and since then, she has continued to add iconic roles and shows onto her theatrical resume including a national tour of Beautiful and multiple regional performances.
Now, she returns to Broadway in an entirely new role: Jane Seymour in the international-hit musical Six.
Below, we're listening to her past performances, gearing up for her latest gig!
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Mueller's most notable role was Carole King in Beautiful, who she played in the 1st National Tour and two stints on Broadway. Her sister, Jessie, originated the role on Broadway.
Regional Roles
No stranger to the stage, Mueller has had roles in multiple regional productions including Brigadoon as Fiona MacLaren, Les Miserables as Fantine, Into the Woods as Cinderella, and Abigail Adams in 1776.
Concerts
One thing is for certain-- she has a wonderful talent! She often performs in Broadway Sings or 54 Below concerts to showcase her voice. Here she is singing Adele's "Hello" and performing Scott Alan's "Always/Goodnight" with her sister.
Filmography
In 2011, she lended her voice to the short film When You Need Them.
