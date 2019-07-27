BWW Flashback: A Career to Marvel at, Tom Hiddleston Comes to Broadway

Tom Hiddleston is taking the Broadway stage! The globally-known actor, most recognized for his portrayal of Loki in multiple Marvel films, is making his Broadway debut this season.

In a direct transfer from London's West End, Hiddleston will star in Betrayal alongside Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The Harold Pinter play begins performances August 14 and will officially open September 5.

Hiddleston has had quite the career since graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2005, picking up many awards, acting on the stage and screen, and achieving cultural icon status. Take a look back at his marvelous career!

Cheek by Jowl's Cymbeline

Hiddleston won an Olivier for Best Newcomer for his performance as Posthumus Leonatus/Cloten, his first major award win.

Loki, God of Mischief

Originally auditioning for the role of Thor, Hiddleston ended up being perfectly suited for the role of Loki, quickly becoming a fan favorite. After first starring in Thor back in 2011, he returned as the main villain in 2012's The Avengers. The much beloved character has now been part of six Marvel films.

Donmar Warehouse's Coriolanus

In his first stage appearance after the global phenomenon of The Avengers, Hiddleston returned in Shakespeare's Coriolanus, playing the title role. He earned another Olivier nomination and won the Evening Standard Theatre Award.

The Night Manager

One of Hiddleston's most notable projects is The Night Manager where he played Jonathan Pine, a luxury hotel night manager and former British soldier. For his performance he received much praise and multiple accolades including an Emmy nomination and winning a Golden Globe.

More Loki

Announced back in November of 2018, Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, will feature vast amounts of new content, including a new series revolving around Loki. Officially confirmed at San Diego Comic Con this past month, expected to premiere in Spring of 2021.

Broadway Debut

Now Hiddleston is coming to Broadway! Catch his long awaited Broadway debut at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the show will run for a strictly limited 17-week engagement.





