BWW Feature: Musical Theatre TikTokers To Watch

The theatres may be temporarily closed, but that hasn't stopped performers from entertaining their fans! Many have joined TikTok, ready to jump on trends, learn choreography, lip sync, and help keep the spirit of theatre alive online.

Here's some of our favourite theatre performers who have hopped over to TikTok.

The lockdown may have stopped her from singing on the Les Mis barricades, but Carrie's experience in making YouTube videos means that her TikTok videos are funny, entertaining, and worth watching again and again.

From funny sketches using popular audio, to sharing embarrassing stories and duetting with some familiar West End pals (including her lockdown buddy and boyfriend, Oliver Ormson), Carrie's TikToks are just another reminder of her talent, charisma and comic timing.

And if that isn't enough Carrie for you, she's also been taking part in Oliver's daily vlogs over on his YouTube channel too!

@jimhogan220 Just when you think that Dear Evan Hansen couldn't get any more perfect, Jim Hogan came along and made a trio melody for "Anybody Have A Map?". This video alone has been watched over 216,000 times and has even been shared by the official Dear Evan Hansen TikTok account. But that's just the beginning of Jim's incredible talent.

As well as adding stunning tenor melodies to showtunes, his covers from Something Rotten!, Disney's Tarzan and Jesus Christ Superstar are also breathtaking. For more Jim content, check out his YouTube channel, where he sings incredible covers - both solo and with some stagey friends, including Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman!

David Hunter has been incredibly busy since lockdown started. He's done online gigs, written songs for people on Cameo, done fan Q&As, and has now joined the world of TikTok.

Although he's only been on the platform for a few weeks, any fans of Waitress will be excited to know they'll be able to duet with Dr Pomatter himself thanks to David Hunter's presence on the site. Now, that doesn't sound like a bad idea to us! (We'd also recommend checking out his co-stars' videos, including Lucie Jones, Joe Sugg and Joel Montague).

Speaking of Waitress, David Hunter isn't the only former diner member who's embraced TikTok. The powerhouse Marisha Wallace joined the platform when the theatres were still open, so there's hilarious behind-the-scenes videos with her former castmates to aid reminisces, as well as some gobsmacking singing and funny sketches to keep you entertained and remind you of her awesomeness.

She also has one of our favourite TikTok bios. Head to her TikTok account to see what we mean...

Before the lockdown, David Breeds was the understudy Evan, Jared and Connor in the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, and was already growing a following for his TikTok hijinks during the show's run - which included doing stock animations of Martin the milk carton, setting himself challenges backstage, and playing pranks on his co-stars.

But he's massively upped his game and has begun a daily "Quarantine" series, often roping in his parents (showing that acting talent very much runs in the family), and usually wearing some sort of animal onesie. It's unique, hilarious, and clearly a lot of hard work. His videos are edited to a high level and must take hours to script, record and edit. So, drop him a follow and make his hard work worth it - you won't regret it.

@prezryan

For those looking for a slice of Beetlejuice (without saying his name three times in a row), we've got good news from the underworld for you. Presley Ryan, who was due to takeover the role of Lydia full time in the show on Broadway (having previously been the understudy), is still on TikTok.

Presley became known for her TikToks, often teaching other cast members (including Beetlejuice himself, Alex Brightman) popular dance moves from the app during her time on the show. Her videos proved to be so popular that she ended up doing several TikTok takeovers on the official Beetlejuice channels. And with such charisma, positivity and joy in every video she makes, whether you want to dance along with Lydia or catch up on what Presley is up to in lockdown, this is the TikTok account for you.

On his TikTok channel, Tim flips everything you thought you knew about musical theatre on its head. He takes classic musical songs including "When I Climb To The Top Of Mount Rock" (School Of Rock), "Land of Lola" (Kinky Boots) and "No Good Deed" (Wicked) and turns them into a rock anthem like you've never heard before.

But his talents don't stop at rockifying show tunes. Tim has also turned his rock vocal talents to songs including "Shallow" (A Star Is Born), Matt Lucas's "Thank You Baked Potato" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene"!

And it's not just individual performers who've joined TikTok. You can also follow official show channels, including Six The Musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and &Juliet!

What are your TikTok favourites? Let us know at @BroadwayWorldUK!





