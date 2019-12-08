BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BWW Exclusive: WICKED Cast Gets Ready for the Holidays with Carols for a Cure

Article Pixel Dec. 8, 2019  

BWW Exclusive: WICKED Cast Gets Ready for the Holidays with Carols for a CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the cast of Wicked gathers to record their track- "Lo, How a Rose E'er Bloomin'"

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Irish Tenors Start Their Holiday Tour in New Jersey
  • Photo Coverage: ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON Opens at The York Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis, Beth Leavel & More Preview Holiday Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON