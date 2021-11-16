BWW Exclusive: NDI Dance Students Prep for ANNIE LIVE! with a Visit from Andrea McArdle!

Click Here for More Articles on Annie Live!

On Saturday, November 13, Broadway legend Andrea McArdle visited a group of dancers from National Dance Institute during their rehearsal for NBC'S ANNIE LIVE! The 51 talented youngsters from NDI's In-School Program will be featured in the upcoming live broadcast and represent 41 New York City schools.

McArdle's visit comes on the heels of the announcement that she will playing the role of Eleanor Roosevelt in ANNIE LIVE! on December 2 on NBC. McArdle originated the role of Annie in the 1977 Broadway run of "Annie" for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for performance.

The ANNIE LIVE! cast includes current NDI Celebration Team dancers, dancers from the NDI DREAM Project, and Alumni from both programs, all of whom were invited by NDI to join. Children from NDI's Celebration Team are selected from its In-School Program that serves over 6,000 children in New York City schools. The NDI DREAM Project is an inclusive dance program that provides children with and without disabilities opportunities to perform together.

McArdle engaged with the cast, answered questions, gave advice, and reflected on her time starring in the original Broadway production of "Annie" during her visit.

ANNIE LIVE! airs Thursday, December 2 at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.