BWW Exclusive: Listen to Marti Gould Cummings & Daphne Rubin-Vega Duet on A VERY MARTI HOLIDAY Album!

Showman Marti Gould Cummings, known for his inventive blend of drag, comedy, and vocal performance, announces the release of his first record, A Very Marti Holiday, available on iTunes November 1. Produced by Blake Allen, the album will feature recordings with Marti Gould Cummings, Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin Vega, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margarita, Lion King star Jelani Remy, Kristina Nicole Miller, and Dear Evan Hanson's Tim Young.

From favorite holiday tunes like Silent Night and Jingle Bells to the reimaging of Oh Holy Night, Deck the Halls, and We Three (Kings) Queens, this collection of songs, showcasing some of Broadway's strongest voices, celebrate Marti's commitment to the LGBTQ community. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Ali Forney Center, the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths in the country.

"It has been important for me to use my social profile to create change," explains Cummings. "From raising issues on the political front this past year to standing up for the rights of the LGBTQ community, this record is being released to further a cause that is dear to my heart. The Ali Forney Center assists nearly 1,400 homeless LGBTQ kids every year. It's proof that acceptance and guidance can make a huge difference in the life of a child or teen who is openly exploring their identity."

Known for mixing Broadway with drag, Marti announces this record following his sold out 2016 holiday concert, Have Yourself a Very Marti Christmas at 54 Below.

Marti Goud Cummings is an NYC based comedic performer who has won the Werrrk.com Drag Queen of the Year Award, 2 Odyssey Magazine Awards for Best Drag Queen, and a Glam Award. His one-man show "The Future Mrs. Harry Windsor" sold out a 3-show run at Dixon Place, headlined his solo rock concert "Marti Does Rock" at 54 Below, and starred in "The Life and Death of Kenyon Phillips" at Webster Hall alongside Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin Vega, directed by Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman. He currently hosts 7 weekly shows in NYC as well as a monthly show in Philadelphia. Marti is currently starring in and producing Shade: Queens of New York on Fusion television, and has been influential in building the Hells Kitchen Democratic Club.

Click here to pre-order and check out an exclusive track of "Jingle Bells," performed by Cummings and Daphne Rubin-Vega below!

Related Articles