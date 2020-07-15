BWW Exclusive: Hear Renee Elise Goldsberry in the DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: SECRETS OF THE SONGWING Musical Special

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of Tony & Grammy Award Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry in DreamWorks Animation's "Dragons Rescue Riders Secrets of the Songwing" musical special!

Hear Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers​) as "Melodia" in the exclusive clip below!

In Dragons Rescue Riders Secrets of the Songwing, when a majestic songwing uses her harmonious voice to hypnotize dragons and humans, the Rescue Riders must use the magic of song to save their friends from the harmonic hypnosis.

Join the mission and sing along ​when the Netflix musical special ​DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing ​flies onto Netflix July 24.

Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey. She also starred in the Netflix series Altered Carbon. Goldsberry and had a role in Trey Edward Shults' Waves, co-starring Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell.

Prior to Hamilton, Goldsberry's appearances on stage included her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last "Mimi" in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for The Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated. Her television appearances include her recurring roles on The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU and The Following. She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on One Life to Live. On film she appeared in Sisters with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and in Every Secret Thing with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.

