BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Head Turns!

Click Here for More Articles on Staying Fit While Staying In

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons, who is here to show you the benefits of looking around!

In our MFF Homebody Facebook group, a Ninja recently asked about how to navigate the extra neck and shoulder tension that they feel while working from home. One of our brilliant coaches, Amanda Wheeler, pointed out that maybe the challenge is that we're not looking around as much during the day.

Unless you hear someone cough.

The goal is that we should be trying to move our head and our shoulders more considering our new sedentary lifestyle. This exercise is called head turns and the goal is simple: Look from side to side as far as you can. If you do a minute or so of this between work sessions that should help loosen up your neck and shoulders.

For more health and hotness help, head to markfisherfitness.com/online. Cheers!





Related Articles