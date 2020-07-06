BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams- Cole Escola Joins to Talk Bernadette Peters Live!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about "Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall" in London. In this concert, Bernadette performs favorite songs from her career as well as many from the Sondheim catalogue, including numbers from "Gypsy," "Follies," "Into the Woods," "Passion," and more. She also sings songs from her album "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight." Cole Escola is known worldwide for his legendary Bernadette impression, and can currently be seen starring alongside Amy Sedaris in "At Home with Amy Sedaris" on TruTV.

