BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch at 8pm!

Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age musical from Jon Hartmere and the late Damon Intrabartolo.

To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary and raise awareness for the continued need for safe and trusted support systems for LGBTQ+ youth, the original producers of bare are premiering a new 20th anniversary retrospective directed by Tony-nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

A past nominee for GLAAD Media Awards in 2000 and 2004, bare: a pop opera has explored universal questions of faith, identity and acceptance in over 200 productions in LA, Off Broadway and around the world.

The event is produced by Eric Anderson, Kristin Hanggi and Steven Saporito, with support from Theatrical Rights Worldwide and BroadwayWorld. Documentary special directed by Kristin Hanggi and features special appearances by co-author and lyricist Jon Hartmere, Michael Arden, Jenna Leigh Green, James Snyder, Wallace Smith, Keili Lefkowitz, Stephanie Andersen, Kaitlin Hopkins, Natalie Joy Johnson, Adam Fleming, and other surprise guests.

Check back in tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT to watch the epic reunion/retrospective event!

