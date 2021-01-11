BWW Blog: Updates on 10 Movie Musicals I Want to See

While we continue to wait for theaters to open around the world, we can look forward to some of your favorite musicals developed into movie musicals. While there are dozens of movie musicals in the works, this list will only be covering films that are officially confirmed to be happening as opposed to films that are stuck in "development hell" for quite some time.

In The Heights

While we were to have already seen In The Heights in 2020, COVID-19 took that away from us. However, the film will be released on June 18, 2021, in theatres and on the streaming service, HBO Max. Within the past few months, Warner Bros. decided to simultaneously release any 2021 Warner Brothers films on HBO Max and in theaters. The film is directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and a screenplay from Quiara Alegría Hudes.

West Side Story

Another film that was initially supposed to release in 2020 is scheduled to release on December 10, 2021. Critically acclaimed director, Steven Spielberg has directed a remake of the 1961 film, with the script penned by the incomparable Tony Kushner. Ansel Elgort will play Tony, with Rachel Zegler as Maria.

Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt will return to the role of Evan Hansen in this highly anticipated movie musical. Amy Adams will star as Cynthia Murphy, Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, and Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy. According to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman, Donna Langley, the film has recently wrapped filming in December 2020. The film is directed by The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder director, Stephen Chbosky, with a screenplay by the musical's playwright, Steven Levenson.

TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Speaking about Steven Levenson, he has also written the screenplay for an adaption of the late Jonathan Larson's musical, TICK, TICK...BOOM! Lin-Manuel Miranda serves as the director of the film, making his directorial debut. The film will star Andrew Garfield as Jon. While there is no release date as of now, the film supposedly wrapped filming in November 2020.

The Little Mermaid

Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns director will direct this live-action film adaption and a screenplay by Jane Goldman and David Magee. Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula. Other stars include Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle. This film is currently in production with a release date still unknown.

Little Shop of Horrors

While we don't know much about this remake, this film will be directed by Greg Berlanti and Billy Porter will star as Audrey 2. Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansen are currently in negotiations to play Seymour and Audrey, respectively, while Chris Evans has been in talks to play Dr. Scrivello. No release date is known at this time.

Matilda

While Matilda already had a film released in 1996, this upcoming film will be based on Matilda the Musical. While we don't know many details as of now, two official castings have been publicly announced. Ralph Fiennes is set to play Miss Agatha Trunchbull and most recently announced, Lashana Lynch will play Miss Honey. The film was set to film in August of 2020. However, filming has been pushed back to an unknown time. The creative team and expected release date are still unknown at this time.

Mean Girls

While a Mean Girls film already exists, this film will be an adaptation of the Broadway musical, with Tina Fey returning to write the screenplay. The musical just announced that it would not be returning to Broadway once theaters reopen. No castings, director, or release date have been announced at this time.

Spamalot

While this film was initially announced in 2018 with 20th Century Fox producing, Paramount Pictures will take over the film. What we know so far is that Eric Idle will return to write the screenplay. Stage director and Spamalot choreographer Casey Nicholaw will direct. No castings or release date is known as of now.

Wicked

Yes, yes. I know I said I would not talk about movie musicals in development hell, but let's be honest, you were waiting for me to talk about this one. So, I have one update. It's not a good update, but it's an update. Wicked was announced to be adapted into a film in 2012. 2012. It's now 2021. Nine years since, and we have still not have seen a Wicked film, nor has it had much progress moving forward. The film was initially supposed to be released on December 22, 2021. Stephen Daldry was set to direct the film. However, with recent schedule conflicts, he has left the production. So until we find out more information, it still could be a long time until we finally get to see this film.