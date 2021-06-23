BWW Blog: Practical Aesthetics & August Wilson- Practicality & Poetry

This workshop led by Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White is a scene study class set to the words and worlds of prolific playwright August Wilson. Watch and learn as Atlantic students Suzen Baraka and DJ Davis perform a scene from Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, using our analysis technique to find the freedom in the beauty of Wilson's language.

You can find Suzen online here and on Instagram here.

You can find DJ on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.



Questions about our programs? Email us at admissions@atlantictheater.org.

ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL (Mary McCann, Executive Director): Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse Acting School and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway Theater Company. The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for 35 years. Ours is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique - outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. We provide students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. From our Full-Time, Evening, and Global Virtual Conservatories to our NYU Tisch studio and Part-Time classes for adults, and our after-school and summer programs for kids and teens, our immersive, learn-by-doing approach is central to an Atlantic Acting School education.

