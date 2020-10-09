BWW Blog: A Trip to New York City

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Enjoy this “visual article” that will take you around the streets of Manhattan from 45th Street to Times Square!

Oct. 9, 2020  

This past week I had the chance to take a day trip to New York City. Along with doing some touristy things like visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Strawberry Fields, and the Rockefeller Center, I also went around the empty streets of the Theater District to take some photos. When I saw the theaters for the first time, it felt like a little piece of my heart was breaking. I'm so used to seeing thousands of people milling about the streets, with actors getting ready for performances and audiences waiting to fill the seats. But just walking around still felt like coming home after I'd been away for so long. Enjoy this "visual article" that will take you around the streets of Manhattan from 45th Street to Times Square!

Each of the theaters have different
closed notices depending on who owns the building
The Schoenfeld stands as proudly as ever on 45th Street,
housing the set of Come From Away
"A candle's in the window and a kettle's always on"
in one of the dressing rooms at Come From Away
Both the Music Box and the Imperial theaters are showing images
of New Yorkers, declaring that Broadway is "all in"
A close-up of the Imperial Theater's marquee
with an image of a working New Yorker
Hamilton still stands in all of its golden glory, even while it's empty
A photo taken of the Richard Rodgers Theater
behind some scaffolding (which has become quite common in the district)
Even the Hamilton pop-up store was temporarily closed, which was a shame
as I was thinking about purchasing some new merchandise
One of the shows I have yet to see, Moulin Rouge,
is still waiting to reopen in 2021
The Booth Theater stands empty with no title as
the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? closed during previews
The Jacobs Theater is all ready to advertise the revival of Company that had been on the West End in 2018
Scaffolding covering up the classic Booth Theater sign.
The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Stage Door, home of many happy memories
Tragically, theatre fans can no longer use the bathroom in the Marriott Hotel
A plaque dedicated to one of my favorite alleys in the world
Posters of shows in Schubert Alley, 2 of which have closed
and 2 of which have not yet opened
Different musical theatre puns about social distancing decorate Times Square
Beetlejuice still haunts Broadway via an advertisement in Times Square
I'm not a fan of The Music Man marquee, you can barely tell what musical it is: Just "HUGH JACKMAN SUTTON FOSTER"
I managed to catch a group of performers filming for the "Broadway for Biden" campaign on the steps of the TKTS Booth
Being able to hear live performances again was wonderful, especially with such amazing waiters and waitresses
Of course, I obviously had to stop to taste the "Cookie of Broadway!"
The iconic Schmackary's wall is just as lovely as ever.

