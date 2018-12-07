BWW Asks: 'Next Movie Musical?' And The Results Are In

Earlier this week we asked you which current Broadway musical did our followers want to see as the next movie musical. Well after a lot of debate and four days of voting...the results are in!

With the announcement of a @DearEvanHansen film coming, what other new Broadway show do you want to see on the big screen as a musical? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) December 3, 2018

With a whomping lead over the other options, Waitress won with 43% of the votes! And with the news today of Sara Bareilles returning to the show, it makes sense that a lot of followers wanted to see her in the title role if the musical made its way to Hollywood!

Thanks to everyone for voting and stay tuned next week's BWW ASKS!

Related Articles