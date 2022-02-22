BWW Album Review: 'The Sunday Set' Will Keep Your Spirits High All Week

CLUB44 RECORDS recently announced the release of The Sunday Set, the new album from Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso - including an entertaining selection of urbane standards, jazz favorites, and clever comedy numbers. The album, recorded live at The Birdland Theater, features vocals from Stritch and Caruso, with Stritch on piano and Steve Doyle on bass, and will keep your spirits high all week!

The Sunday Set truly transports you to a night out at Birdland and instantly makes you feel relaxed, happy, and ready for a good time! Opening with the classic, "Whistle While You Work" (Frank Churchill and Larry Morey) / "Give a Little Whistle" (Leigh Harline and Ned Washington), Stritch and Caruso have your toes a' tappin with this upbeat tune that will actually have you feeling encouraged in tackling your chores. This pair is hilarious, delightful, and kicks off the album on a nostalgic and fun note.

Next up is the all-time favorite that will bring you back to childhood and bring a smile to your face. Like a warm hug, "You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell) features an upbeat tempo that is chock full of goodness and can turn any bad day into a good one. Stritch and Caruso undoubtedly bring out the essence of the lyrics and brighten up the room with their lively spin on this precious song.

"Lovin' At Birdland" (Barry Manilow and Adrienne Anderson) is pure romance! The soft sounds of the piano are reminiscent of hanging out at the jazz club - complete with whiskey on the rocks and a sharing a slow dance with your sweetheart. Get ready to fall in love and maybe, just maybe, meet your very own Tony from West Side Story. Hey, there's magic in the air whenever live music is on the menu!

A major highlight of the album is "Sinatra Saloon Melody" (David Mann and Bob Hilliard) / "One for My Baby" (And One More for the Road) (Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer) / "Angel Eyes" (Earl Brent and Matt Dennis) that is a humble, honest, and reverent toast to the one and only legend. Calling to mind the emotions that pour out from an evening spent at the local watering hole - reflective of longing, regret, and memories of a happier time - this ballad will cure anything you've got! It's sincere, heartfelt, and just the right amount of melancholy to gain the sympathy of some new friends at the bar.

Stritch and Caruso bring it home with "42nd Street" (Harry Warren and Al Dubin)! The ultimate choice for any true Broadway catalog that reminds you to believe in your dreams in this enchanted part of New York. It offers listeners their own special place in this corner of the world where another reality exists - among the bright lights, music, and dancing. Let yourself get swept away!

Overall, The Sunday Set is just what the doctor ordered to keep you energized, hopeful, and determined all week long - with uplifting, amusing, wise, and sentimental ballads to soothe your soul. Kick up your heels and drink this album in - Stritch and Caruso will be there to welcome you with a cocktail of enjoyment, wit, camaraderie, and laughter. Bottoms up!

Stream or download the album HERE.