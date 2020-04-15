BWW Album Review: Lena Hall's THE VILLA SATORI is Perfectly Polished Yet Intensely Raw

As of April 14, 2020 data from Spotify indicated that listeners were turning to throwback hits during the era of quarantines and stay-at-home orders. For fans of music looking for something new that is also nostalgic, they need look no further than Lena Hall's lively new album, THE VILLA SATORI: GROWING UP HAIGHT ASHBURY, released by Hall on April 10, 2020.

Named for her parent's psychedelic "hippie house" in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco, California, the album is inspired by her solo cabaret show that told audiences about her experiences growing up. The captivating album, like the show, serves as a musical memoir of Hall's formative years and leads listeners through a myriad of genres such as psychedelic rock, soul, new wave, and grunge.

Hall brings listeners through the front door of her childhood home with a deliciously inviting rendition of "White Rabbit" (Grace Slick). As soon as the familiar bass melody and drum cadence starts, the souls of the audiences are stirred and drawn into the song. By the time Hall's mesmerizing and ethereally mystic vocals begin we are already under her spell and eager for everything the roughly forty-four minute journey this album takes us on will offer.

Channeling Janis Joplin with a few lingering vapors of Erma Franklin, Hall delivers a divinely rollicking iteration of "Piece of My Heart" (Jerry Ragovoy, Bert Berns). Staying in this vein while also showing a different facet of the hippie counterculture, Hall performs a breathy, airy, and incredibly beautiful version of the Baroque pop gem "She's Leaving Home" (John Lennon and Paul McCartney).

Jumping forward in time, Hall offers a wonderfully tender take on "Someone" (Martin Gore). Singing the original lyrics with changed pronouns, she deftly brings to the surface every ounce of emotion packed into the ballad and makes each moment heartrendingly beautiful.

Hall's rendition of "Anarchy in the U.K." (Paul Cook, Steve Jones, John Lydon, Glen Matlock) is full of raucous energy. Taking on "Calling You" (Bob Telson) from the 1987 film Bagdad Cafe, Hall delivers a masterfully haunting version of the song that finds middle ground between Jevetta Steele's original recording and Celine Dion's lauded cover of the tune. Next, Hall brilliantly leans into the angst and sublime anger of the melodic anthem "Nothing Else Matters" (James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich).

With gusto, Hall puts her brilliant rocker gravel on full display singing the grunge classic "Violet" (Courtney Love and Eric Erlandson). Considering the Hole release of this track is often compared to Janis Joplin's recording of "Piece of My Heart," the inclusion of both songs on this album is not only inspired but intelligent. There is no doubt that Hall is making a statement about the evolution of the expression of female sexuality by including both.

Staying in the grunge motif for another track, Hall sings "Release" (Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Dave Krusen, Mike McCready, and Eddie Vedder) with raw grit and bewitching enthusiasm. Progressing into the sleek sophistication of alternative rock, Hall shares an evocative, angst-ridden cover of "Karma Police" (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, Colin Greenwood, and Philip Selway). Then, she closes the album with a pristine and purposefully powerful rendition of "You Learn" (Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard).

Moving forward with a self-released album in time of coronavirus is a ballsy choice, but when the record is as wonderfully performed and produced as Hall's perfectly polished yet intensely raw THE VILLA SATORI: GROWING UP HAIGHT ASHBURY it begs to be heard and enjoyed over and over again.

THE VILLA SATORI: GROWING UP HAIGHT ASHBURY is available for purchase on Apple Music and Amazon.





