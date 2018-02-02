BWW Album Review: Lena Hall's OBSESSED: PETER GABRIEL Revels in the Gravely Grandeur of Her Vocals

Cover art courtesy of Sh-K-Boom Records.

Today, Lena Hall released her second of 12 EPs in her Obsessed series, OBSESSED: PETER GABRIEL. The four-song collection is an immensely satisfying tribute to Peter Gabriel while allowing listeners to revel in gravely grandeur of Hall's delicious rock vocals.

For the uninformed, Gabriel is an English songwriter who rose to fame as the original singer and flautist for the rock band Genesis. In 1975 he went solo and has been consistently recognized as a leader and visionary in the genre of world music, which blends western styles (often folk rock) with selected forms of ethnic, indigenous, and neotraditional musical styles.

The stripped down, acoustic EP opens with a decidedly delicate, yet still powerful cover of "Come Talk to Me." Hall's warm and sweet vocals allow listeners to visualize her open, beating heart. She invites us to unburden ourselves before her, so that we can work through the struggles of life together.

Next she offers a resplendent rendition of Gabriel's first big hit as a solo artist. She tackles "Sledgehammer" with aplomb, filling the vocal line with a palpable angst. She sings with a lively aggression that makes her take on this pop-rock classic vividly resonate within the heart and soul.

Then, almost as if we've reached a form of transcendence, the EP leads listeners to a mysterious and surreally ethereal plane as Hall performs "Lay Your Hands On Me." Set against a dark and tumultuous piano line and tribal percussion, Hall's vocals are reminiscent of an oracle speaking prophecy. She expertly alternates between breathy, almost-whispered chanting to full-bodied alto signing that grows and soars like stormy waves crashing against a resilient, but battered beach.

Bringing us safely back into our own bodies, the EP closes with a heartfelt and beautiful cover of "In Your Eyes." This is arguably Gabriel's biggest hit, and Hall performs the familiar tune with an obvious love for the original recording. Her honeyed vocals for the track are alive with spirited romance, letting her put her own signature on this cherished love song.

Lena Hall's OBSESSED: PETER GABRIEL was released by Sh-K-Boom Records and can be purchased at www.LenaHallObsessed.com. The EP is also available on all digital and streaming platforms.

