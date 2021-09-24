BWW Album Review: Jennifer Hudson's RESPECT Soundtrack Exquisitely Honors the 'Queen of Soul' and Celebrates Strength in Sisterhood

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but truly getting to know the heart, soul, and essence of a music legend is the ultimate honor. For Oscar-and Grammy-winning actress, Jennifer Hudson, portraying the one and only Aretha Franklin was a serious and cherished commitment. In her soundtrack to the film, Respect, Hudson not only resurrects some of "The Queen of Soul's" greatest hits but connects deeply to the raw emotions behind them.

The listener delights in nostalgia and memory when it comes to classic tunes such as, "Respect," "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools," and "I Say A Little Prayer" - thinking back to when we first heard them. While many of us know the words by heart, listening to them again through Jennifer's stunning and poignant voice, allows for meaningful reflection about what the lyrics truly are calling out and what meaning they take on in the present day. They represent some powerful themes such as vulnerability, empowerment, surrender, and holding dear the ones we love.

Hudson's rendition of "Amazing Grace" is positively stunning and may even give you goosebumps! She certainly hits the high notes, and the beautiful background music is so serene - allowing your spirit to be restored. Other reminders of keeping the faith are present in songs such as "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and especially in challenging times like these, connect you back to the source. The listener feels comforted, humbled, and hopeful that they will receive the guidance needed to overcome the hard times.

This soundtrack wonderfully succeeds at bringing the music of Aretha Franklin to new generations through the incredibly talented, Jennifer Hudson. It's a beautiful way to bridge the music of past and present and celebrate strong women relating to and inspiring others. Raise your hand if you are here for that - more please!

Check out Apple Music or Amazon for access to the soundtrack.