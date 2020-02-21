BWW Album Review: Janet Dacal's MY STANDARDS Swings with Vivacious Life

Cover art courtesy of Ghostlight Records.

With her debut solo album, MY STANDARDS, Janet Dacal perfectly marries her Cuban heritage with American standards. Carlos Josè Alvarez, as principal arranger (with additional arrangements by Alexis "Pututi" Arce, John Di Martino, Alberto Salas, and Ramón Stagnaro), brings a sublimely jazzy flair to these familiar songs and allows Dacal to breathe wondrous new life into each of them. If MY STANDARDS doesn't have you dancing as you listen to it, check your pulse.

The album opens with the delectably up-tempo "It Don't Mean a Thing." Across the first 30 seconds, Dacal keeps the number rather traditional to show off her keen jazz vocalizations. Then, the horn section joins in and elucidates how much of a treat we are in for across the whole album. Joined by Olivia C. Dacal for "Orange Colored Sky," Janet Dacal keeps the album humming along with infectious pizzazz. The first ballad on the album is a devastatingly beautiful and heartfelt rendition of "Be True to Me." Dacal employs the evocative heaviness of her alto register to make the number anything but delicate. With her as the guide, we feel the power of every lyric.

Tackling the oft performed "My Funny Valentine," Dacal explores the airy side of her instrument. The breathy thinness of her vocals pairs perfectly with the slow samba cadence of the percussion and muted melodies of the horn section. Dacal's iteration of "L-O-V-E" is filled to overflowing with ebullience and cheer, allowing us to appreciate just how fun and catchy this classic tune still is. Dacal then showcases just how dazzlingly sultry she can be, bringing all the steam heat her voice can muster into "Fever."

The swaying rhythm and guitar of "Tenderly" takes us to a breezy sunset on a beach, and Dacal's gorgeous vocals compliment that ambience. Sparking magic, Dacal's charismatic voice turns the slightly sped up version of "Moondance" into a frenetic, lust-filled song. Javier Muñoz lends his shimmering vocals to the track, and he keeps that passionate vibe going strong. Then, with a boldly belted opening, Dacal thrills with "Begin the Beguine." Her charm and power on the track instantly captivates and never lets us go.

Bringing the album to a close, Dacal delivers a vivacious rendition of "I've Got Rhythm." Then, for the only track sung entirely in Spanish, she ends the album in a lushly gorgeous way with "Sabor A Mí." The subtle beauty of the track is put front and center as Dacal utilizes the soft side of her instrument to caress the eardrums of her listeners. Accompanied by acoustic guitars, the whole track is as soft and silky as the finest satin imaginable.

Released by Ghostlight Records, Janet Dacal's MY STANDARDS is a true celebration of music and culture. It's the kind of debut album that would make for a delightful cabaret show, featuring anecdotes from her live, at a venue like Joe's Pub or Feinstein's / 54 Below. Perhaps, once the tour of THE BAND'S VISIT wraps, we'll be lucky enough to see Dacal perform this album on one of those stages.

Janet Dacal's MY STANDARDS is available at Ghostlight Records' webstore, Apple Music, Amazon, and elsewhere music is sold.





