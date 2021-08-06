BWW Album Review: Barbra Streisand's Release Me 2 Opens Up Emotionally and Offers Clarity, Peace, and Healing for Life's Journey

Legendary icon, Barbra Streisand, recently announced that her new album, Release Me 2, will be available on Friday, August 6th. Streisand's first Release Me album debuted in September 2012, and contained tracks recorded between her 1967 Simply Streisand and 2011 What Matters Most albums. Featuring a personal collection of songs, written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Barry Gibb, Paul Williams, Randy Newman, Michel Legrand and Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Harold Arlen and Carole King, this 10-track compilation brilliantly showcases the vulnerability and beauty of the human spirit - chock full of honest truths and gratitude for the simple pleasures.

Starting off on a high note, "You Light Up My Life" is utter sunshine and radiates hope for the challenging times. Sometimes all it takes is the right muse to renew our inner self - a warm smile, cheerful laugh, or encouraging word can make all the difference. It's a wonderful expression of joy and thankfulness for finding that special someone who can change the course of the journey and provide a whole new outlook on things.

Also included is Randy Newman's "Living Without You"- a heartbreaking showstopper about being without the one you love. Getting through the day can be lonely and draining and reminds us of how difficult it can be to find meaning in the everyday events, without someone to share them with.

Alternatively, the powerful ballad "Right as the Rain" reflects on the larger meaning of love, as it relates to the world around us. Like nature, it's unpredictable, mesmerizing, and when it's right, there is no need for further questions. Streisand's confidence and appreciation for a usually gloomy topic in songs, brings about a stillness in witnessing a growing love blossom on its own.

"Once You've Been in Love" honors the pureness of love and how it can transform your reality for the better. Being in a partnership presents a certain comfort and excitement for having someone to dream with and look at the years ahead with fondness for making memories. For some, there's no going back to the person you were before, as you succumb to love's ebb and flow. Ah, the ultimate means of surrender.

True to the album's name, Release Me 2, offers a deep dive into compelling and emotional human experiences in a cathartic and liberating manner. Streisand displays courage and openness in exploring deep feelings and truly taking them in. Her unforgettable voice tells a story with each lyric and leaves the listener with much to think about long after each song ends. Would you expect anything less?

Release Me 2 is available everywhere on Friday, August 6, 2021.