BWW Album Review: Alex Boniello's Debut EP 'Hi' is the Brave Companion So Many of Us Are Seeking

Broadway favorite, Alex Boniello, most recently seen on stage in the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, just released his debut EP, titled "Hi," written during his last few months of the musical. With COVID-19 changing the state of our world and the theater community, this catalog is extremely relevant for the times that we are currently in as a collective. In addition to the EP, a music video for one of Boniello's songs, "I'm So Tired," has been released. The video, directed by his former Dear Evan Hansen co-star Gabrielle Carrubba, can be viewed on YouTube.

Alex Boniello is an actor, musician, writer, and Tony Award-winning producer from New York City and played Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen and has also appeared on Broadway as the voice of Moritz in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also created "Broadway JackBox" alongside his Dear Evan Hansen co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman - raising over $100,000 for the Actor's Fund since its creation. He also is no stranger to the TV and film world.

Through the EP, Boniello courageously shares his experience with his personal mental health journey, while working in the entertainment industry. While not being an easy topic to address, the need for increased resources and the call for togetherness has become even more important over the last year. "If I Died" very honestly reveals one of the greatest fears human beings have in life - death - and gives careful thought to everything that would be left behind, including family, friends, favorite places, and more. It's a scary place to venture to, but with Boniello as our guide, it ultimately allows us to realize how much we have to be thankful for - even the little things!

Think of "Get Up" as your new fight song! It is a powerful reminder that on one's mental health journey, building that network of support is key. While sometimes the struggle may feel overwhelming in our bodies, including interrupting our sleep cycles, Boniello gives voice to those countless desires and emotions that emerge and that is it perfectly OK to need a little help sometimes. It is honest, raw, and on point for those moments that we may think that we don't deserve assistance, based on our actions or behavior, but we DO have every right to ask for that hand to hold. The orchestrations are also really beautiful and are given their own spotlight, for when there is a break in the lyrics - - really allowing the major themes time to breathe and sink in for the listener.

"I'm So Tired" gets to the heart of all of the layers we wear as human beings and how exhausted we can feel. At times, many of us can feel like screaming and judging our own shortcomings but stopping to acknowledge where we truly are can be its own victory. "Aren't you tired of living this way?" is an extremely valid question and an excellent starting point. The music in the background perfectly complements the chaos felt inside and the process of finding your power to acknowledge it and share your narrative.

With a New Year underway, "Hi" is the brave companion that so many of us have been seeking. Especially during times of difficulty, Boniello acts as a leader in recounting his experiences and speaking to the challenges that others may have - all true to his own unique style. This EP is extremely cathartic and provides an inviting and down-to-earth space to process and find that glimmer of hope to move forward.

"Hi" is now available on iTunes, Amazon music, and all streaming platforms.