BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Album to Receive Special 30th Anniversary Release

World Circuit Records will release 'Buena Vista Social Club’ 30th Anniversary Edition on September 4, 2026. Produced by Ry Cooder and Executive Produced by Nick Gold, the classic multi-million-selling Grammy-winning album will be reissued on 'pearl sunrise' color double-LP, reflecting pearl's long-standing association with 30-year anniversaries. It will also include a 20-page booklet. 'Buena Vista Social Club’ 30th Anniversary Edition is the third in a series of re-releases celebrating the prestigious label's 40th Anniversary and is available now for pre-order, here.

On March 26,1996, the trio of Cuban bandleader Juan De Marcos González, American producer and guitarist Ry Cooder, and British producer and label owner Nick Gold assembled an impromptu group of Cuban musicians at Centro Havana’s historic 1950’s EGREM/Areito studios. The majority of those gathered were celebrated veterans of the golden age of the Cuban music scene of the 1940s and ’50s. This resulted in ‘Buena Vista Social Club,' the name given to both this group of musicians and the album, which was recorded in seven days.

The album was awarded a Grammy in 1997 and, at over 8 million copies, outselling any other record in the same genre. The acclaim of the original album elevated the artists (including Ibrahim Ferrer, Eliades Ochoa, Compay Segundo, Rubén González & Omara Portuondo) to superstar status, inspired an award-winning film by Wim Wenders, and contributed to popularising Cuba’s rich musical heritage.

March 2025 saw the official opening of the Buena Vista Social Club Broadway stage show. Inspired by true events, the Broadway musical brings the original album to life, weaving fiction with history to reimagine the story of the legends behind the music. Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Buena Vista Social Club is making history on Broadway as the first musical featuring its entire song score sung completely in Spanish, with the show's story and scenes performed in English. In February 2026, the show’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, released by World Circuit Records, produced by GRAMMY Award winners Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams won the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theatre Album. The production continues to run at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) in New York and will tour the US in late 2026.

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