BROADWAY SESSIONS Continues Black Lives Matter Fundraising Concerts This Week

Broadway Sessions continues to celebrate Black Theatre Artists and raise funds for BLM centric organizations this week.

Black theatre artists will gather for a digital expression of support and call to action for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In celebration of Black theatre artists, a stellar roster of performers will be sharing songs and speaking on the important national conversation we are all a part of.

The evening will raise funds for Color Of Change, Black Visions Collective, The Loveland Foundation and Black Lives Matter.

Tune in here on BroadwayWorld, join the conversation and donate - Thursday, June 25, 7:30pm EST.

Featuring Charl Brown (Tony Nominee, Motown), Olivia Lucy Phillip (Frozen, Waitress, Tommy On CBS), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Christina Sajous (Spongebob, American Idiot), Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Rent), Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Heath Saunders (Great Comet), Nikisha Williams (Hamilton), Clyde Voce (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, The Color Purple), Trista Dollison (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Oklahoma, A Bronx Tale), Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin, Comedienne), Nichelle Lewis (CS Music National Champion) and Imari Hardon- (Avenue Q)

