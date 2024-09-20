BROADWAY FOR HARRIS Announces New Phone Banks & Pennsylvania Canvassing Trips

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway for Harris has announced newly confirmed talent joining its weekly phone banking events and canvassing trips from NYC to Pennsylvania on select weekends.

Upcoming events include:

Monday, September 23, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with cast members from The Notebook with previously announced Carson Stewart and additional new cast members including Maryann Plunkett, Jordan Tyson, Ryan Vasquez and Anna Zavelson

Monday, September 30, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with Broadway's Favorite Drag Queens. Co-hosts: Marti Gould Cummings, Brita Filter, Jackie Cox, Jasmine Rice Labeija, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Plasma and Nina West

Saturday, October 5, 8:30am - 6:30pm ET

Canvassing to Pennsylvania with Anthony Rapp (Rent, “Star Trek: Discovery”) and Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill)

Monday, October 7, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with Alumni from RENT including Adam Chandler-Berat, Valentina and original cast members Anthony Rapp and Daphne Ruben Vega

Saturday, October 12, 8:00am to 7:00pm ET

Canvassing to Pennsylvania with Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill)

Monday, October 21, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with cast members from Little Shop of Horrors and more. Co-hosts: Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar and Julie Benko (Funny Girl)

Monday, October 28, 7:30pm ET

Broadway Phone Banking with former Elphabas from Wicked: Lilli Cooper, Jenny DiNoia, Jessica Vosk and Talia Suskauer

As previously announced, Broadway for Harris is organizing a canvassing trip from NYC to Pennsylvania this Saturday, September 21 that will be co-hosted by Julian Shapiro Barnum (“Recess Therapy”), Jake Cohen (Influencer, NYT Bestseller), Brian Derrick (Oath.vote Co-Founder), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Cameron Kasky (Activist) and Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman). This trip is being organized with Knock for Democracy and Generator Collective.

Additional organizing and fundraising events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down ballot Democratic candidates this November. The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 80 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, marketing specialists, artists, stage managers, crew and other professionals from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.