BROADWAY CARES VIRTUAL 5K Raises $81,854 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The top fundraisers were couple Michael L. Emmel and Michael Rozzil, whose supporters donated $5,040.

Fundraisers hit streets, trails and treadmills around the world as they ran, walked, hiked, biked or danced the first Broadway Cares Virtual 5K. The socially distanced event raised $81,854 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.

The 255 fundraisers in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K were invited to complete the 5K from anywhere, on socially distanced streets or even in living rooms and backyards. Following weeks of dedicated fundraising, the group moved to make a difference the weekend of August 22-23, 2020.

A slew of Broadway favorites brought creativity to their fundraising efforts. The Broadway Kids team, organized by Frozen's Suri Marrero, included 12 other young stars from Broadway's A Christmas Carol, Les Misérables, The Lion King and The Rose Tattoo plus the upcoming In the Heights movie and Netflix's "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch." Come From Away cast members Petrina Bromley and Joel Hatch tapped into the fun by naming their team "Come Run Away." And A Bronx Tale's Brandi Porter and King Kong's Elyse Niederee joined Built for the Stage's Joe Rosko to stream workouts promoting the Virtual 5K.

The top fundraisers were couple Michael L. Emmel and Michael Rozzil, whose supporters donated $5,040. They were followed by acclaimed actor and Broadway Cares loyal fundraiser Bruce Sabbath in the runner-up spot, with dedicated Broadway Cares volunteers Michelle White and Jeremiah Hernandez and actor Leo Galletto rounding out the Top 5.

The fundraising and weekend of fun benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses in the entertainment industry and across the country. The fundraising provides lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, emergency financial assistance and more to those who need it most.

The Virtual 5K built on the successful Broadway Run, an annual in-person 5K event usually held in the fall in New York City but canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2015, the Broadway Run and Virtual 5K have raised more than $338,000 for Broadway Cares.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You