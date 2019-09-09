BROADWAY BRIDGES Participating Shows Announced For Fall 2019

The Broadway League, with the support of the New York City Department of Education (DOE) and the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), has announced 15 participating shows for the fall 2019 season of Broadway Bridges.

Broadway Bridges expects to bring nearly 20,000 tenth grade students and chaperones to a show during the 2019-2020 season. This will bring the cumulative total of participants to over 45,000 since the program's launch in January 2017.

Participating shows include Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Come From Away, Frozen, The Great Society, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, Oklahoma!, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Tootsie, Waitress, and Wicked.

"Broadway Bridges is now in its third full season and we are thrilled to provide greater access to live theatre to even more students across New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "With the support from the Department of Education, the United Federation of Teachers and the New York City Council led by Speaker Corey Johnson, Broadway Bridges is ever closer to bringing all public high school students in the city to a Broadway show before graduation."

"I have experienced firsthand the transformative power of the arts, and Broadway Bridges is helping our students have access to the mosaic of cultural experiences our City has to offer," said New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. "I thank Broadway Bridges for its partnership in providing 10th graders across the City with this quintessential New York experience, and we look forward to continuing the program this year."

"The arts are a way to engage more students in their own education. I saw this first-hand while teaching film to at-risk high school students in Brooklyn. By expanding the Broadway Bridges program, more students will have access to a vital part of New York's cultural landscape. It is a pleasure to work with our partners at the Broadway League, the city's Department of Education and the New York City Council to make this happen," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.

Launched in 2017, the Broadway Bridges program is offered to public high schools in the five boroughs. It was developed by a group of leading commercial and non-profit industry professionals to build on the significant work the Broadway community already does in bringing New York City students to Broadway. Independently, Broadway-based commercial producers and not-for-profit institutions such as Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, and TDF already bring nearly 30,000 students to live theatre each year. In complementing the long-standing work of these programs, Broadway Bridges has the ability to reach students who may not otherwise have the chance to attend a Broadway show.

Broadway Bridges offers high schools $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth grade students. The tickets are purchased based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com.





