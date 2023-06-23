BROADWAY BARKS Returns Next Month

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Shubert Alley

By: Jun. 23, 2023

BROADWAY BARKS will return to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, for the 25th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event. Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event features adoptable animals from 24 NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway's biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes. 

 

As part of the milestone anniversary, Peters will host the event with satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow and with a special appearance by Josh Groban

 

Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).  BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a 'meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets; from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars for the celebrity presentations. 

 

Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

 

BROADWAY BARKS is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups. 

 

Celebrity participants lending their support include:

 

Clyde Alves (New York, New York)

Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd)

Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd)

Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi) 

Steven Boyer (Kimberly Akimbo)

Kevin Cahoon (Shucked)

Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo)

Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot)

John Dossett (Wicked)

Andrew Durand (Shucked)

Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Six)

Gina Ferrall (Leopoldstadt)

Avery Glymph (Life of Pi)

Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd)

Adam Heller (Some Like it Hot)

Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)

Ayana Jackson (MJ The Musical)

Zoe Jensen (Six)

Taylor Iman Jones (Six)

Carol Kane 

Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked)

Sean Allan Krill (Parade)

McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked)

Mark Lotito (Some Like it Hot)

Michael Maliakel (Aladdin)

Tatiana Maslany (Grey House)

Marsha Mason

Michael Mastro (Funny Girl)

Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo)

Michael McCormick (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)

Howard McGillin (Parade)

Laurie Metcalf (Grey House)

Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo)

Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl) 

Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl)

Bebe Neuwirth

Michele Pawk (Wicked)

Linda Powell (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)

Colton Ryan (New York, New York)

Angie Schworer (Some Like it Hot)

Jennifer Simard (Once Upon a One More Time)

Emily Skinner (New York, New York)

Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical) 

Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical) 

Paulo Szot (& Juliet)

Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet)

BARKS will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City area animal shelters and adoption agencies:

1 Love 4 Animals

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Adopt A Boxer Rescue

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Animal Care & Control (ACC)

Anjellicle Cats Rescue

Best Friends Animal Society

Bide-a-wee

Bobbi and the Strays

City Critters

Francis's Friends 

Hearts and Bones Rescue

Husky House

Linda's Cat Assistance 

Little Shelter

Long Island Bulldog Rescue

Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League

Muddy Paws Rescue 

Pet ResQ Inc.

SaveKitty Foundation

Second Chance Rescue

SPCA of Westchester 

Urban Cat League

Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue



