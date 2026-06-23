BROADWAY BARKS 28th Annual Event to Return in July, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells

BROADWAY BARKS will return to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 11, 2026, for the 28th Annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event. Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells, the event features adoptable animals from NYC area rescue groups along with Broadway’s biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes.

Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet’ of all the adoptable pets; from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars for the celebrity presentations.

BROADWAY BARKS is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups.

Celebrity participants lending their support include:

Isa Antonetti (Buena Vista Social Club), Caleb A. Barnett (Aladdin), Melissa Barrera (Titaníque), Shoshana Bean (The Lost Boys), Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), L.J. Benet (The Lost Boys), Emily Bergl (Just in Time), Bill Berloni (The Fear of 13), Alex Brightman (Schmigadoon!), Reeve Carney (The Great Gatsby), Sara Chase (Schmigadoon!), Marcus Choi (Maybe Happy Ending), Max Clayton (Schmigadoon!), Lilli Cooper (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Ben Davis (Ragtime), Jennifer Duka (The Lost Boys), Dez Duron (Maybe Happy Ending), Ayo Edebiri (Proof), Claybourne Elder (Little Shop of Horrors), Emma Flynn (Wicked), Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!), Drew Gehling (& Juliet), J. Harrison Ghee (Hadestown), Miguel Gil (The Lost Boys), Frankie Grande (Titaníque), Debbie Gravitte (Just in Time), Blake Hammond (Wicked), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), Sydney James Harcourt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Gianna Harris (& Juliet), Ellen Harvey (Wicked), Jessica Hecht (Dog Day Afternoon), Ivan Hernandez (Schmigadoon!), Nikki M. James (Little Shop of Horrors), Isaiah Johnson (Hamilton), Hannah Kevitt (Maybe Happy Ending), Julia Knitel (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Jeff Kready (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), McKenzie Kurtz (Schmigadoon!), Junior LaBeija (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Caissie Levy (Ragtime), Alison Luff (& Juliet), Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman), Da’Von Moody (Buena Vista Social Club), Tempress Chasity Moore (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Gaby Moreno (Hadestown), Bebe Neuwirth, Eva Noblezada (The Great Gatsby), Paul Alexander Nolan (The Lost Boys), Brad Oscar (Schmigadoon!), Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys), Zachary Noah Piser (Maybe Happy Ending), John Riddle (Titaníque), Amanda Jill Robinson (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Victor de Paula Rocha (Stranger Things), Michael Shayan (Dog Day Afternoon), Carrie St. Louis (Just in Time), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Jake Termine (Death of a Salesman), Jordan Tyson (Hadestown), Ben Vereen, Maria Wirries (The Lost Boys), Wesley Wray (Buena Vista Social Club).



1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Badass Animal Rescue, Best Friends Animal Society, Bideawee, Big Apple Cat Rescue, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, Every Last One, Give Me Shelter, Hearts and Bones Rescue, Hudson Paws, Husky House, Linda’s Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, North Shore Animal League, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, SPCA of Westchester, Urban Cat League, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue.

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998. Over the past 27 years, more than 2,500 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

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