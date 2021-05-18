BROADWAY BARKS 2021 Adds Josh Groban, Glenn Close, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose and More

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The 23rd annual Broadway Barks and 2nd Broadway Barks Across America is set to stream on Sunday, May 23rdat7:00 pm EDT on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Facebook and YouTube pages.

The event, hosted by Bernadette Peters will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

Featuring appearances from Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban and Allison Janney join the previously announcedSebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Mary Steenburgen and Will Swenson.

Barks announces Petra Janney the 2021 receipt of the Mary Tyler Moore Award. The award, named after the Broadway Barks' co-founder, acknowledges an individual or group who has changed the lives of homeless animals in a way that encourages others to do the same. Petra is being recognized for her work with Amelia Air, an organization she co-founded. They are dedicated to saving animals by flying them out of high-kill shelters to rescues who have the resources to find them loving families.

This year Broadway Barks welcomes Heart Of The Valley Animal Shelter, Long Island Golden Retriever Rescue, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescuewho are joining the previously announced, 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis' Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Love Leo Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Save Kitty, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA Of Westchester, and Urban Cat League.

Donations made to BroadwayBarks.com or via the stream will be evenly dispersed among the participating shelters and rescue organizations.

Broadway Barks, co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters in 1998 as an adoption event has grown to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Over the course of its 22 years, from its adoption events in New York City and virtually, more than 85% of the animals featured in the annual event have been adopted and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been allocated to shelters and rescue groups.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit: broadwaybarks.com. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit: broadwaycares.org.