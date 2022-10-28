BORIMIX Returns In November For Puerto Rican Heritage Month
Kicking off with an awards ceremony and celebration on November 4, the festival will feature a variety of events throughout November.
The 17th annual BORIMIX returns this November, celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month with a month-long, citywide festival of Puerto Rican artists in theatre, dance, music and the visual arts. A collaboration of Teatro SEA, Teatro LATEA, The Clemente, and CENTRO (Hunter College's Center for Puerto Rican Studies), BORIMIX makes Puerto Rican arts accessible to a multi-ethnic and multi-generational audience, promoting creative collaboration between Latinx artists. BORIMIX 2022 will also feature Venezuela as a guest country, part of its annual tradition of recognizing and honoring the mutual bonds and intersections across nations.
"BORIMIX has always emphasized the importance of collaboration, intersection, and cross-pollination among artists, mediums, identities, and nationalities," said Dr. Manuel Moran, co-founder of the festival and artistic director of Teatro SEA. "By partnering with organizations around the city and showcasing the arts of a guest country each year, we highlight how Puerto Rican and Latine culture transcends boundaries and makes our city stronger."
"For Puerto Rican artists and creators, Puerto Rican Heritage Month really lasts all year long, with our traditions and culture serving as creative fuel. BORIMIX Festival was founded to showcase this multidisciplinary talent in our community, and each year continues to grow in ambition and participation," said Miguel Trelles, co-founder of the festival and director of Teatro LATEA.
Kicking off with an awards ceremony and celebration on November 4, the festival will feature a variety of events throughout November, with a program that highlights both Puerto Rican and Venezuelan talent. BORIMIX will also honor awardees for their contributions to the city. The full program is available at borimix.com.
"Given the humanitarian crisis unfolding in New York City in which thousands of asylum seekers (mostly Venezuelan) are arriving in New York and overwhelming shelters, BORIMIX is proud to partner with artists Guadalupe Maravilla and Yara Tirado to host a night of performances to raise funds for NYC's newly arrived asylum seekers, in benefit of The Good Shepherd Church which has become a respite sanctuary for immigrants," said Libertad Guerra, executive director of The Clemente.
