BORDER CROSSERS: An Evening of Theatre, Dance and Film to Celebrate Immigrants in the U.S.
BORDER CROSSERS: An Evening of Theatre, Dance and Film to Celebrate Immigrants in the U.S., Saturday March 14th, 7:30 PM at Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Community Center. 647 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025.
An evening of new plays, monologues, film, dance and more all with the theme of immigrants and celebrating the immigrant in the U.S.
With new work by Jessica Carmona, Domnica Radulescu, Emily Blake, Judith Moss and more. **This is a Benefit event to support The New Sanctuary Coalition, a group that works to prevent the separation of families.
For more information and tickets visit https://www.goddard.org/grcc/events/WHAM2020/.
