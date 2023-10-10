Photos: Blue Man Group Celebrates 17K Performances at Edge

Blue Man Group is running off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

To celebrate 17,000 performances, The Blue Man Group just hosted a special event at Edge New York as they ascended City Climb, the highest open-air building ascent in the world.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos below!

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group with tourists at Edge at Hudson Yards

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group with tourists at Edge at Hudson Yards

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group with tourists at Edge at Hudson Yards

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group with tourists at Edge at Hudson Yards

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group with tourists at Edge at Hudson Yards

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group




