BLINDNESS Launches Special Discount Offer- Get Tickets Today!

Off-Broadway's Blindness- the extraordinary, socially distanced event based on the novel by JosÃ© Saramago, adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens- has just announced a special ticket offer of $60-$100 per pod.

Discount code: DRPARTNER

Click here to purchase!

Blindness is currently playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. A uniquely thrilling experience, Blindness includes extended periods of complete blackout designed to transport the audience to a world changed forever, reminding us that out of the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

*Partner Discount for Blindness at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Prices range from $33-53 per ticket, depending on date and time. Tickets can only be sold in pairs. Not applicable for single tickets. Discount applies to standard pricing only and can be revoked or changed at any time without notice. Blackout dates may apply. All sales are final -- there are no refunds once a purchase is made.

Want to know more about Blindness? Learn all about the production with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!