BLACK HAIR IN THE BIG LEAGUES, New BIPOC Broadway Podcast Hosted by Salisha Thomas Released Today
Black Hair in the Big Leagues is available as of today, and will be released weekly! Episodes feature Aisha Jackson, Joanna Jones and more.
Black Hair in the Big Leagues, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network has announced a new Broadway podcast which features black voices and experiences. Black Hair in the Big Leagues is hosted by Beautiful on Broadway's Salisha Thomas and will be available for weekly downloads beginning today, Thursday, October 22, 2020 exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Listened to the newly released episodes below!
Black Hair in the Big Leagues is a podcast which centers around hair but opens the conversation and gives insight into the black experience within the industry. "I decided I wanted to interview all my badass friends who are black on Broadway about their onstage and offstage experiences with their hair, which of course is a gateway to how we show up in the world as BIPOC." said Thomas. "I wanted the episodes to feel like listeners are a fly on the wall backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway theater." In the current state of the world of racial injustice and Broadway being shut down until 2021, Black Hair in the Big Leagues is a refreshingly fun, real, educational podcast about the black experience with the subject of Black Hair being at its core. Episodes feature Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Les Mis), Ashley De La Rosa (Meangirls, NBC's The Voice), Todrick Hall (Youtuber, Drag Race, Chicago, Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline or Change), Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA 2019), and many more. The first three episodes are out now featuring Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress) and Joanna Jones (Hamilton).
Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/
The Podcast will be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
Salisha Thomas was in the Broadway and Touring companies of Beautiful the Carole King Musical, a former Miss California, and former vocalist for Disney. She was in rehearsals for the new Britney Spears Musical One More Time when Broadway shut down. Visit her blog at www.salishathomas.com. IG @salishathomas
