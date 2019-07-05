BISMILLAH World Premieres At Fresh Fruit Festival To Celebrate LGBTQ Arts

Jul. 5, 2019  

BISMILLAH World Premieres At Fresh Fruit Festival To Celebrate LGBTQ Arts

As a part of NYC's All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival's 17th Season, Nakisa Aschtiani's "Bismillah" makes its World Premiere at The Wild Project Theatre to help celebrate LGBTQ in the Arts. "Bismillah" follows the story of Middle-Eastern friends, Bahar Ohftahb (Anita Abdinezhad), Darius Shirazi (Fahim Hamid, AEA) and Nasmine Oliver (Monna Sabouri) and how their lives are forever changed after a shooting at a gay bar. Their parents (played by Keivon Akbari and Inji El Gammal) are forced to take sides when religion and hatred clash with the promise of unconditional love. Bahar passionately defends her friend and fights what is good with what is right. "Bismillah," directed by Dalia Sevilla and stage managed by Anna Marie Hurdle, performs July 12th (7p), 13th (8p) and 14th (4:30p). Tickets are available through www.freshfruitfestival.com .



