BIG APPLE CIRCUS Returns To Lincoln Center For 42nd Season, October 12

BIG APPLE CIRCUS is thrilled to announce their 42nd season, celebrating the heartbeat, everyday delights, and spirit of New York City with astounding talent from around the world, led by Brooklyn-born singer and Ringmaster Storm Marrero. This year's brand-new show begins performances October 12, 2019 at Lincoln Center and will run through February 2, 2020. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

World-renowned for its intimate and artistic style, BIG APPLE CIRCUS is passionate about revitalizing the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats from performers with incredible real-life stories. A New York Times Critic's Pick every year since its reconstitution in 2017, BIG APPLE CIRCUS continues a long-standing tradition of inclusivity, highlighting the finest talent from around the globe for an equally diverse audience.

Featuring a magical set design touching every corner of the tent, Season 42 is ready to transport audience members upon entering, in addition to incorporating them into the theatrics of the pre-show experience. This year's brand-new cast of performers were chosen as much for their astonishing talent as they were for their unique backstories and ability to define BIG APPLE as a circus of the 21st century. Led by the trailblazing, body-positive, Afro-Latina ringmaster Storm Marrero, the inspiring, super-hero acts - including multiple extraordinary New Yorkers - are:

A Hand balancing duo of superhero level strength and agility Rafael Ferreira with partner Alan Pagnota in DUPLA MAO NA RODA in an unforgettable strongman routine highlighting the indomitable nature of the human spirit

The New York premiere of "America's Got Talent" finalists SAVITSKY CATS, which consist of Svitlana, Marina, and Misha - and their ten adorable and wildly talented housecats

New York comedian AMY GORDON, who has travelled the world hilariously slaying audiences in 6 different languages

THE ALIEV TROUPE, composed of internationally acclaimed acrobats specializing in the spectacular art of aerial acrobatics and the Russian Barre

The TRICK RIDERS Caleb Carinci & Renny Spencer, and their horses - ready to take NYC commuting to new heights

Big Apple Circus fan-favorite with the fastest feet north of FiDi, 79-year old comedic acrobat, NYU and Julliard Professor Hovey Burgess

More wired than the tour guides in Times Square, LOPEZ TROUPE on the hire wire

Giving a whole new meaning to 'strap-hangers' is the DUO STRAP act featuring Maryna Tkachenko & Tetiana Yudina

Jayson Dominguez dominates his WHEEL OF DEATH in a way that'd give even the wildest cabbie a thrill

New Yorker and International Juggling Association Gold Medalist Kyle Driggs who invented umbrella juggling thus making him the New York Humanitarian of the Decade

And a mother/son directorial team - Cecil MacKinnon & Jack Marsh who directly reflect the circus' core foundation of family, legacy, and creativity.

A thrilling addition to this year's show will be original compositions by Drama Desk nominated composer, writer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist Ada Westfall (Death of a Salesman at BAM). Also on board to create the eclectic and vibrant environment to highlight the extraordinary performances are music director Wages Argott, composer Janine Delwarte, lighting designer Jesse Alford, and Tony Award nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa ("Project Runway" finalist, Porgy & Bess, Motown).

BIG APPLE CIRCUS continues to honor the essential & iconic characteristics that has set it apart for the past four decades, with multiple community outreach programs.

Circus of the Senses (December 5th and 6th) offers special enhanced inclusive experiences for audiences who are deaf, blind, low vision and more. The performances feature ASL interpretation, Live Audio description through infrared headsets, pre and post show tactile experiences and both braille and large print programs.

For one night only (December 5 at 5:30PM) there will be a completely empathetic and immersive experience where audiences will enjoy a 3-course dinner and the show - all while wearing a blindfold. The performance is full guided, audio described, and will provide the audience with the incredible perspectives afforded only to the blind.

Sensory-friendly Autism performances (October 26 and November 1st at 11 am ) feature lowered light and sound levels, a complete social story available for download with a descriptive picture book showing the different areas and acts involved with the circus, a professionally staffed "calming center" and additional support that can be accessed at any point during the show.

As part of the Circus for All initiative, eighteen performances throughout the fifteen-week run will offer $10 tickets for every seat in the house to underserved schools and community groups. In addition to the tickets, BIG APPLE CIRCUS offers a complete study guide highlighting both CORE and STEAM curriculums for the students to learn about science, history, geography, and more first-hand as they experience the BIG APPLE CIRCUS.

Tickets are now on-sale at www.Ticketmaster.com The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays at 11am & 7pm; Thursdays at 11am & 7pm; Fridays at 11am & 7pm; Saturdays at 11am, 3pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 12pm & 4pm. As there are schedule variances, please refer to the most up-to-date calendar on the website. The ticket range is $35 - $195 VIP Ringside tickets.





